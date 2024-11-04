Chuba Hubbard, Panthers cornerbacks earn best grades from PFF for Week 9 win
The Carolina Panthers pulled off an improbable upset over the visiting New Orleans Saints yesterday, ending their five-game losing streak and sticking it to a division rival that had thoroughly embarrassed them in the season opener. Even better, the Panthers got some great performances from several young contributors, most notably second-year quarterback Bryce Young and rookie tight end JT Sanders, who were both among the team's highest-graded players this week.
Let's see what we can learn from this week's Pro Football Focus grades for the Panthers, beginning on offense.
Chuba Hubbard, JT Sanders top Panthers offense
On offense the highest-graded player this week was running back Chuba Hubbard, who put up 72 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner. Hubbard earned an 81.5 overall grade for his efforts and an 85.0 run. For the year Hubbard has a 75.9 overall grade, which ranks 22nd among all NFL running backs.
Rookie tight end JT Sanders came in second with a 78.9 overall grade. Sanders posted four catches, a team-high 87 yards and in general had the best pass-catching performance of any Carolina tight end since franchse-legend Greg Olsen's last season, which was five years ago.
Bryce Young takes bronze on offense
The third-highest grade for Carolina's offense this week went to quarterback Bryce Young, who had his best game of 2024 season so far against another tough defense. Young threw for 171 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception - but the numbers belie how well he threw the ball. If not for a drop by David Moore and a fumble/INT by Xavier Legette they'd look a lot better. The important thing is that Young was accurate when he needed to be and far more decisive and confident.
Robert Hunt at the bottom?
At the bottom end of the team's offensive grades this week was wide receiver Deven Thompkins, who was elevated from the practice squad and only played eight snaps. Therefore, the real lowest score should go to right guard Robert Hunt - which comes as a pretty big surprise given how well he has performed pretty much every game this year. PFF only gave Hunt a 50.8 overall grade, the lowest of any offensive starter. He earned a particularly low 41.4 grade in pass blocking. Right tackle Taylor Moton didn't great out much better at 55.1 overall, with wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (53.1) sandwiched in-between them.
Cornerbacks pace Panthers defense
On the other side of the ball the best grades were dominanted by the cornerbacks, beginning with Dane Jackson. He earned a unit-high 81.2 grade with an 85.2 in coverage. Next up was corner Mike Jackson, who came in at 78.8 overall with a a 74.0 in run defense. Third-place went to star cornerback Jaycee Horn, who posted a 72.6 overall grade, boosted by a 74.6 in tackling.
At the bottom end of the defensive grades this week is defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (42.8), who posted the highest grade of any interior defensive lineman in the league only last week. Cornerback Caleb Farley - another practice squad elevation - tied his grade at 42.8. A'Shawn Robinson and DeShawn Williams also graded out poorly, reflective of the interior's total inability to stop the Saints' run game in the absence of Derrick Brown.
