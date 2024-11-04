ESPN insider predicts Jonathon Brooks makes his NFL debut in Germany
Reinforcements are on the way for the Carolina Panthers. With the team riding high following an upstart 23-22 victory over the division rival New Orleans Saints, a handful of weapons project to make their return as the Panthers head west to Germany next week, the most notable of the bunch being rookie running back Jonathon Brooks.
Newton: Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut next week against the Giants in Germany
According to ESPN's David Newton, Brooks is on track to make his NFL debut in Deutschland against Brian Burns and the New York Giants. The rookie running back's debut is highly anticipated. Carolina selected Brooks in the second round of 2024's NFL Draft knowing that he was rehabbing from a late season ACL injury during his last season at the University of Texas. Brooks projects to be a versatile running back who can impact the game on the ground and through the air, making him an ideal complement to Chuba Hubbard who continues to chew up yards on the ground.
Jonathon Brooks scouting report
If you're unfamiliar with Brooks' game, here's a quick scouting report from The Ringer's Danny Kelly to help you understand what the rookie rusher will bring to the field:
"Brooks is tall with a muscular, athletic frame and lightning-quick feet. The former Longhorns star is a slippery runner who regularly makes unblocked defenders miss in the backfield...He shows excellent contact balance and the ability to absorb hits to his lower body without being knocked off his feet, and he racked up 63 missed tackles forced in 2023, per PFF (tied for 11th among all backs)...He flashes big-time acceleration and the ability to access the corner and beat defenders outside. Brooks is a natural receiver who catches the ball away from his frame, showing the ability to smoothly turn upfield to pick up yards after the catch."
Pass rush help on the way
According to Newton, free agent signee D.J. Wonnum will also be making is Panthers debut in Germany. Wonnum, 27, was signed from the Minnesota Vikings to bring some punch to a lifeless pass rushing unit that lost it's two centerpieces Burns and Frankie Luvu. The fifth year professional out of the University of South Carolina is coming of an eight sack season that skyrocketed his value among his compatriots at the EDGE position. Carolina could use the help. The team's 10 sacks through nine games are tied with the Miami Dolphins for the second worst mark in the league, only ahead of the Atlanta Falcons.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings Week 10: Panthers rise after surprise W over Saints
Bryce Young claims he’s not frustrated with Dave Canales’ playcalling
Xavier Woods explains what happened on scary hit vs. Chris Olave
Bryce Young comments on what he learned watching Andy Dalton