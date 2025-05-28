One 'glaring weakness' could prevent the Panthers from making a massive leap in 2025
For years, the Carolina Panthers' offense was a horrendous mess, and it was the defense that gave them an opportunity to win games every week.
Remember all of those questions asked to defensive players about whether they were getting frustrated with the lack of offensive production?
Well, now the roles have reversed.
The offense has some signs of life and promise, while the defense is searching for answers. According to Christian D'Andrea of USA Today, the Panthers' "glaring weakness" heading into the 2025 season is "about 70% of the defense."
"Let's give Bryce Young the benefit of the doubt; he improved significantly over the back half of head coach Dave Canales' debut season. Now he's got a big life raft in the form of Tetairoa McMillan to help bail him out of bad situations. The defense, however, can rely on Jaycee Horn and a back-from-injury Derrick Brown. I'd put free agent addition Tre'Von Moehrig in the circle of trust as well. Everyone else in the lineup will be tasked with improving a defense that ranked 32nd in points allowed, yards given up and expected points added (EPA) allowed per play in 2025."
It's hard to disagree with this analysis.
Despite spending a lot of time this offseason addressing that side of the ball, they are still far from having a two-deep that's trustworthy and one that can compete for a division crown. Many of the defensive players (outside of Moehrig) they signed in free agency weren't even a top-five defender on their respective team, and will now be asked to take on a larger role. Not to mention, Carolina will be relying on a pair of rookies in Nic Scouton and Princely Umanmielen for its pass rush alongside DJ Wonnum.
The Panthers may be a more competitive football team in 2025, but until they sort out the issues on defense, reaching the playoffs will remain a dream.
