Panthers rookies Tetairoa McMillan & Nic Scourton react to big win vs. Bucs

The 2025 Carolina Panthers are just full of surprises. After dropping a countless number of games that they were expected to win, the Panthers threw a curveball today by upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, taking control of the division in the process.

Along the way Carolina got huge games from Bryce Young and Derrick Brown, but they wouldn't have closed the deal without big contributions from their stellar 2025 draft class - including a game-ending interception from rookie safety Lathan Ransom.

Here's what first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had to say after posting a team-best 73 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Tetairoa McMillan on bounce-back game

T-Mac on being more involved today. pic.twitter.com/1rmSCScr1L — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 21, 2025

The Panthers also got a huge game from their second-round draft pick, outside linebacker Nic Scourton. Here's what he shared in the locker room afterwards.

Nic Scourton talks football IQ

#Panthers OLB Nic Scourton talking football IQ following the win over the Bucs: pic.twitter.com/BuSyw9q2sc — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 21, 2025

It's still early in the process, but these two have gotten off to a great start in their careers and have a chance to be cornerstone pieces for Carolina's offense and defense for years to come, respectively.

For the season, McMillan is now up to 65 catches, 924 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He should have a strong case to win Offensive Rookie of the Year over Bucs wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who made one big play but was held to 40 yards on two receptions.

Scourton was originally credited with the sack where four different Panthers defenders converged at once on Baker Mayfield, but that has since been moved to Derrick Brown's column. Scourton remains at 3.5 sacks for the season.

