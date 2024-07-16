Panther Profile: CB Dicaprio Bootle's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
One sore spot, on paper, for the Carolina Panthers is the cornerback room. There are more questions than answers, but guys like Dicaprio Bootle are looking to prove everyone wrong and rewrite the narrative on that position group.
Height: 5'10" Weight: 180 lbs
Age: 26
College: Nebraska
2023 in Review:
Bootle started the year with the Kansas City Chiefs, but was waived at the end of August. By mid-September, he signed to the Panthers' practice squad and made his debut later that month against the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in eight games on the year and started two, totaling 14 tackles and two passes defended. In his final two games against the Bears and Cowboys, he notched four tackles each.
2024 Outlook:
With Donte Jackson now in Pittsburgh, there should be more snaps up for grabs in the Carolina cornerback room. Free agent newcomer Dane Jackson will likely start, but Bootle and others could steal some snaps away if Jackson has struggles. Regardless, the Panthers need a third corner on the outside to step up and Bootle is probably the most likely of the group. He has the most experience and has produced the most. The real question is: What is his ceiling?
Career Stats:
Tackles
Passes Def.
Interceptions
2021 (KC)
8
0
0
2022 (KC)
3
0
0
2023 (CAR)
14
2
0