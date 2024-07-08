Panther Profile: S Jammie Robinson's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Carolina Panthers took hard-hitting safety Jammie Robinson in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft believing he could serve as a quality backup and potential role player down the road.
Height: 5'11" Weight: 190 lbs
Age: 23
College: Florida State
2023 in Review:
Robinson appeared in 15 games and registered two starts as a rookie. On the night he was drafted he told defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero he was coming in ready to grab a starting spot. You have to love the passion and determination, but it was never going to happen that early for the former Seminole. He recorded just 17 tackles on the year, logging no pass breakups or interceptions. He spent much of the 2023 season on Carolina's special teams unit, seeing just 7% of the team's defensive snaps.
2024 Outlook:
This offseason's moves tell you a little bit about how the Panthers feel about Robinson and some of the other younger options in the secondary. They need more time to develop. Robinson will have a similar role this fall, assuming he sticks around. Carolina's safety group is made up of Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, and Sam Franklin Jr. Robinson would be the fifth option at the position and when GM Dan Morgan begins trimming the roster down to 53, he could be on the outside looking in.
Career Stats:
Tackles
Solo Tackles
Assisted Tackles
2023 (CAR)
17
11
6