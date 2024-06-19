Panther Profile: K Eddy Piñeiro's Stats & Info
Veteran kicker Eddy Piñeiro enters the final year of a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. After voluntarily skipping OTAs, he arrived for the team's two-day mandatory minicamp and participated in limited action. He declined to comment on his absence which many believe to be contract related.
Height: 5'11" Weight:190 lbs
Age: 28
College: Florida
2023 in Review
Piñeiro saw his consecutive field goal streak come to an end in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, missing a 55-yarder. A few weeks later, he essentially kicked the Panthers to victory over the Houston Texans making kicks from 46 and 37 prior to connecting from 23 as time expired. The year ended on a bit of a rough note as he worked through a hamstring injury. He missed two extra point attempts in the Christmas Eve game against Green Bay which would end up being the last game he played. Ironically, the Panthers did not score a single point in the final two games of the season.
Expected Role in 2024:
This is one of the easiest roles to project because, duh. He's going to be the guy, assuming he's still on ther roster. The only concern/uncertainty is whether or not the injury he suffered last season is lingering a little bit and that's part of the reason why he didn't show for OTAs. If healthy, I imagine the Panthers will continue to roll with one of the league's most accurate kickers over the last two seasons rather than go with undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis.
Career Stats:
FG Made
FG Att.
FG %
XP Made
XP Att.
XP %
2019 (CHI)
23
28
82.1%
27
29
93.1%
2021 (NYJ)
8
8
100%
9
10
90%
2022 (CAR)
33
35
94.3%
30
32
93.8%
2023 (CAR)
25
29
86.2%
17
20
85%