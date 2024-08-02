Panther Profile: OL Brady Christensen's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Panthers envisioned Brady Christensen starting somewhere along the offensive line, but due to an untimely injury, plans have changed.
Height: 6'6" Weight: 300 lbs
Age: 27
College: BYU
2023 in Review:
The 2023 season was a short one for Christensen, appearing in just one game before being shut down for the remainder of the year. He tore his right bicep in the season opener in Atlanta and because of it, the Panthers had a rotating door at left guard.
2024 Outlook:
Christensen showed some promise at the tail end of 2021 at left tackle before the team drafted Ikem Ekwonu with a top ten pick the following offseason. He started all 17 games in 2022, playing a key part in the team's late season push for the NFC South before ultimately falling short. Because of the injury, the Panthers couldn't wait another year for Christensen to prove himself, so they went out and inked Damien Lewis to a multi-year deal. Christensen will be the first guy off the sideline if either Lewis or right guard Robert Hunt go down and could even be in the mix as the backup center to Austin Corbett.
Career Stats:
Snaps Played
Sacks Allowed
Penalties
2021 (CAR)
480
4
2
2022 (CAR)
965
2
7
2023 (CAR)
72
0
0