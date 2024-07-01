All Panthers

Panther Profile: QB Andy Dalton's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook

Previewing Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

After over a decade of starting in the NFL, Andy Dalton took a backseat to Bryce Young in 2023. Dalton arrived before Young was drafted, but with the Carolina Panthers holding the first overall pick in the draft, he knew what he was signing up for.

Height: 6'2" Weight: 220 lbs

Age: 36

College: TCU

2023 in Review:

The veteran QB got his chance to shine in a Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and boy, did he ball out. He completed 34-of-58 pass attempts for 361 yards and two touchdowns and even had a rush for 10 (!) yards. Dalton appeared in two other games, but did not attempt a pass. Aside from that one appearance in Seattle, Dalton did an excellent job helping Bryce Young on gameday and throughout the weeks of practice navigate through all the adversity. He spent a lot of time in the film room with the rookie QB helping him in any way he possibly could, giving him someone to lean on during a tough season.

2024 Outlook:

Dalton will once again serve as the backup to Bryce Young, giving the Panthers a quality option to work with if something were to happen to QB1. Now that he's had a full year of being in this role of mentor/QB2, Dalton knows what to expect and can feel more comfortable.

Career Stats:

Comp/Att

Comp %

Pass Yards

Pass TDs

INTs

2011 (CIN)

300/516

58.1%

3,398

20

13

2012 (CIN)

329/528

62.3%

3,669

27

16

2013 (CIN)

363/586

61.9%

4,293

33

20

2014 (CIN)

309/481

64.2%

3,398

19

17

2015 (CIN)

255/386

66.1%

3,250

25

7

2016 (CIN)

364/563

64.7%

4,206

18

8

2017 (CIN)

297/496

59.9%

3,320

25

12

2018 (CIN)

226/365

61.9%

2,566

21

11

2019 (CIN)

314/528

59.5%

3,494

16

14

2020 (DAL)

216/333

64.9%

2,170

14

8

2021 (CHI)

149/236

63.1%

1,515

8

9

2022 (NO)

252/378

66.7%

2,871

18

9

2023 (CAR)

34/58

58.6%

361

2

0

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News