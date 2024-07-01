Panther Profile: QB Andy Dalton's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
After over a decade of starting in the NFL, Andy Dalton took a backseat to Bryce Young in 2023. Dalton arrived before Young was drafted, but with the Carolina Panthers holding the first overall pick in the draft, he knew what he was signing up for.
Height: 6'2" Weight: 220 lbs
Age: 36
College: TCU
2023 in Review:
The veteran QB got his chance to shine in a Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and boy, did he ball out. He completed 34-of-58 pass attempts for 361 yards and two touchdowns and even had a rush for 10 (!) yards. Dalton appeared in two other games, but did not attempt a pass. Aside from that one appearance in Seattle, Dalton did an excellent job helping Bryce Young on gameday and throughout the weeks of practice navigate through all the adversity. He spent a lot of time in the film room with the rookie QB helping him in any way he possibly could, giving him someone to lean on during a tough season.
2024 Outlook:
Dalton will once again serve as the backup to Bryce Young, giving the Panthers a quality option to work with if something were to happen to QB1. Now that he's had a full year of being in this role of mentor/QB2, Dalton knows what to expect and can feel more comfortable.
Career Stats:
Comp/Att
Comp %
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
2011 (CIN)
300/516
58.1%
3,398
20
13
2012 (CIN)
329/528
62.3%
3,669
27
16
2013 (CIN)
363/586
61.9%
4,293
33
20
2014 (CIN)
309/481
64.2%
3,398
19
17
2015 (CIN)
255/386
66.1%
3,250
25
7
2016 (CIN)
364/563
64.7%
4,206
18
8
2017 (CIN)
297/496
59.9%
3,320
25
12
2018 (CIN)
226/365
61.9%
2,566
21
11
2019 (CIN)
314/528
59.5%
3,494
16
14
2020 (DAL)
216/333
64.9%
2,170
14
8
2021 (CHI)
149/236
63.1%
1,515
8
9
2022 (NO)
252/378
66.7%
2,871
18
9
2023 (CAR)
34/58
58.6%
361
2
0