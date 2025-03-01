Panthers $12 million young star surprisingly named offseason trade candidate
When the Carolina Panthers drafted cornerback Jaycee Horn in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the hope was that he'd be a franchise cornerstone for years to come.
Things weren't looking great on that front over Horn's first three seasons in the NFL. Granted, he was very effective in coverage, but Horn simply couldn't stay healthy, which led to some doubts about his future with the team.
Fast forward to 2024 and Horn was finally able to play in 15 games, the most in his career. Furthermore, Horn posted solid coverage numbers, giving up a completion rate of 53.2% and a passer rating of 92.7.
Now, Horn is entering the final year of his contract and the Panthers not only have to decide whether or not to extend him, but how much they should pay him in said extension. If Horns' asking price is too high, that could lead to a standoff.
Knowing that, Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti thinks it's possible that Horn could get traded this offseason if the two sides can't come to an agreement on a long-term deal.
"Horn’s young career has been decimated by injuries, but he put together his most complete season to date in 2024," Ginnitti said. "It appears as though the Panthers are motivated to extend the former #8 overall pick from 2021, but if he’s seeking top of the market money ($25M per year), those discussions could quickly fall apart, making Horn one of the more interesting trade candidates this spring. The 25-year-old holds a fully guaranteed $12.4M 5th-year-option salary in 2025. Carolina may need to approach $20M per year to keep him around."
By all accounts, Horn and the Panthers seem to be moving in the right direction toward an extension. Here's what general manager Dan Morgan said on the subject while down at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.
"They're talking; things are moving along, so hopefully, we get something done there sooner than later," Morgan said of contract talks with Horn, according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.
Even if the two sides can't reach a deal this offseason, the Panthers will have options.
They could choose to hold on to Horn through the start of the season and then dangle him out there on the trade market if extension talks seem hopeless.
Carolina also has the option of tagging Horn in 2026 to keep control over him before he hits free agency. That would give the Panthers even more time to work out an extension with him, or Carolina could choose to trade Horn in that scenario.
One way or the other, we expect Horn to at least remain with the Panthers through the 2025 offseason. It would be far too early for Morgan to push the panic button and trade one of his best players.
