Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid show high-level respect for Panthers’ Bryce Young following win
It hasn't been the smoothest of transitions from college to the NFL for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, but over the last three games, it's starting to look like he's figuring some things out.
Sunday afternoon's game against the Kansas City Chiefs may have been his best performance yet as a Panther. He completed 21-of-35 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown, going toe-to-toe with the most talented quarterback in the game.
His outing not only provided Panthers fans with hope, but it also impressed one of the best head coach-QB duos of all time.
Patrick Mahomes on Bryce Young's outing
“I thought he played his tail off, man. He throws a really good football. I think Texas Tech was the first one to offer him when he was in eighth grade and I was at Texas Tech. I remember watching his highlight tapes then. I knew he was going to be a great player. It’s been cool to see him bounce back these last few weeks and play some great football because I know he has it. I’ve seen it for a long time. He gave us a scare today because he plays tough.”
Andy Reid's evaluation of Bryce Young
“I think he did a heck of a job. Well-coached. He’s lucky to have a redhead over there too, number fourteen (Andy Dalton) helping him out. He’s very talented, and the organization made a nice move by taking him.”
In his postgame press conference, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that he didn't feel the need to make any sort of statement about the quarterback situation and that Young did that for him with his play in today's game.
