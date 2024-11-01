Panthers great Cam Newton on the harsh reality the 3-6 Jets face despite TNF win
The New York Jets may have earned an impressive win on Thursday Night Football, but Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton doesn't foresee an easier time down the road. They're still 3-6 and sinking in the AFC East even after the win over the Houston Texans. Newton believes the reality should be setting in in New York.
Cam Newton pumps brakes on Jets after TNF win
Cam Newton said plainly that the ball is not loyal to anyone. It doesn't matter if the Jets have an All-Pro, a Hall of Famer, an undrafted rookie, or anyone else. The ball is totally neutral, and it will work best for the players who give the most effort no matter their status.
That matters a lot for a team that has All-Pros, including one they just traded for, a future Hall of Fame quarterback, and several other stars. In spite of the seeming talent they have on the roster, they've been one of the worst teams in football.
"It goes to whoever wants to make the play the most. So Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets, it's simple... There's nothing else to point to and say, 'Hey, bro, we need this.'"
They have tried everything to reverse course, including trading for Davante Adams, signing free agents, and firing Robert Saleh. Though they did make life difficult in a win over the Houston Texans, they're still the team that has lost to bad teams routinely.
