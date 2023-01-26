REPORT: Panthers' Search is 'Wrapping Up'

David Tepper appears to be getting closer to making a decision.

After months of doing homework on potential candidates and a couple of weeks of interviews, the Carolina Panthers are in the home stretch of its coaching search.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Panthers' search is "wrapping up".

In a separate report from Breer, he notes that Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is "not out of the race" although it appears that the two front runners are former Colts head coach Frank Reich and Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks.

Reich has four-plus years of head coaching experience and has worked with talented quarterbacks throughout his coaching career such as Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Andrew Luck, and some time with Carson Wentz. He owns a 40-33-1 career record.

As for Wilks, he did a remarkable job in salvaging the Panthers' 2022 season taking them from 1-4 to the cusp of the playoffs heading into the final two weeks of the schedule.

In addition to Reich, Wilks, and Moore, the team has also interviewed Jim Caldwell (former Lions and Colts head coach), Shane Steichen (Eagles offensive coordinator), Ejiro Evero (Broncos defensive coordinator), Ken Dorsey (Bills offensive coordinator), Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator), and Sean Payton (former Saints head coach).

