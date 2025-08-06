Panthers’ first depth chart for 2025 signals who’s rising and who’s falling
You know we're inching closer to the start of a brand new season when the Carolina Panthers release their first depth chart of the year. The team posted their initial depth chart for 2025 on Tuesday night, a few days ahead of the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.
The Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Trevor Etienne, Raheem Blackshear, Emani Bailey, Kayron Lynch-Adams
WR: Tetairoa McMillan, David Moore, Brycen Tremayne, Ja’seem Reed
WR: Adam Thielen, Hunter Renfrow, Jacolby George
WR: Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn Jr., Kobe Hudson, T.J. Luther
TE: Ja’Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, James Mitchell, Bryce Pierre, Tyler Mabry, Dominique Dafney
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Michael Tarquin
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala, Brandon Walton
C: Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Luke Kandra, Steven Losoya
RG: Robert Hunt, Ja’Tyre Carter, Jarrett Kingston
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
DEFENSE
OLB: Patrick Jones II, Princely Umanmielen, Thomas Incoom, Boogie Basham
DE: A’Shawn Robinson, Tershawn Wharton, Jared Harrison-Hunte
DT: Bobby Brown III, Shy Tuttle, Sam Roberts, Cam Jackson
DE: Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, Jaden Crumedy
OLB: D.J. Wonnum, Nic Scourton, D.J. Johnson, J.J. Weaver
ILB: Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus, Bam Martin-Scott, Mapalo Mwansa
ILB: Christian Rozeboom, Jacoby Windmon, Jon Rhattigan, Krys Barnes
CB: Mike Jackson, Akayleb Evans, Michael Reid, JaTravis Broughton, Mello Dotson
CB:Jaycee Horn, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew, Corey Thornton, Tre Swilling, Trevian Thomas
S: Tre’von Moehrig, Demani Richardson, Isaac Gifford
S: Nick Scott, Lathan Ransom, Jack Henderson
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR: Raheem Blackshear, Rico Dowdle, David Moore, Trevor Etienne, Jimmy Horn Jr.
PR: Raheem Blackshear, Hunter Renfrow, David Moore, Trevor Etienne, Jimmy Horn Jr.
LS: JJ Jansen
P: Sam Martin
K: Matthew Wright, Ryan Fitzgerald
Who's rising
RB Trevor Etienne
With Jonathon Brooks out for the season, Etienne has a real shot to be the No. 3 running back this fall, and that's where he starts. It wasn't all that surprising to see him listed here, given the start he's had, but still, it's a sign of how much this staff believes in him.
WR Hunter Renfrow
When the Panthers signed Renfrow, there was no guarantee that he would make the 53-man roster. After not playing last year, there were concerns that he would be a little rusty and would have an uphill battle in what has all of a sudden become a crowded receiver room. Naturally, Renfrow has impressed with his route-running ability and appears to be a lock on the 53.
Who's falling
RB Raheem Blackshear
This may be controversial, mainly because Blackshear is going to make the roster, be the fourth back, and have an impact on special teams. Having said that, coming in behind the rookie Etienne at running back on the depth chart shows his role in the backfield is going to be pretty limited. If he struggles in the return game, he could be replaced.
OLB DJ Johnson
This is a big year for DJ Johnson. He hasn't provided the pass rush the Panthers had hoped for when they traded up for him in the draft a couple of years ago, netting just 0.5 sacks in 27 games. Now, he finds himself third on the depth chart behind an unproven rookie.
