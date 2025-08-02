Tetairoa McMillan makes a surprising admission at Panthers training camp
The greatest competitors in every sport have always understand a simple truth: the second you begin to believe your own hype, you're toast. That's why GOATs like Tom Brady and Kobe Bryant were literally never satisfied with their own work, no matter how much they accomplished.
There are limits to how much that psychotic perfectionism can take you - and both of them went over that boundary a few times. However, the core of it is a humble spirit that is absolutely essential to becoming great at anything. It sounds like Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan might have already learned that lesson.
Speaking with reporters following yesterday's training camp practice, McMillan admitted that he struggled during his first few practices with the team this spring. Here's what he said and how he's managed to overcomeit.
Tetairoa McMillan on early struggles
Intangibles are a hugely-underrated part of any athlete's development, and these comments from McMillan put the lie to the pre-draft narrative that he doesn't care enough to succeed at this level.
McMillan shares that humble gene with his starting quarterback, Bryce Young - with whom he had already started building a chemistry with even before the Panthers drafted him. If these two can harness the awesome power of that humility and use it to drive their respective abilities to the highest level, they're going to be a great QB-WR combo for a long time to come.
