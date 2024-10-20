Panthers inactives: Jadeveon Clowney, three other linebackers ruled out vs. Commanders
As expected, the Carolina Panthers will be without veteran outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury. Carolina will be pretty thin at the linebacker spot today with four in total set to miss.
Tight end Tommy Tremble was listed as questionable (back/concussion) but has been downgraded to out.
There is good news for the Panthers though as cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring) and wide receiver Dionte Johnson (hamstring/ankle) will be available.
Here is the full list of inactives for this evening's game in D.C.
Carolina Panthers inactives
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
LB Josey Jewell
LB Jon Rhattigan
LB Claudin Cherelus
RT Taylor Moton
TE Tommy Tremble
DE A'Shawn Robinson
Washington Commanders inactives
QB Jeff Driskel
S Tyler Owens
LB Dominique Hampton
OL Chris Paul
DE Dorance Armstrong
The Panthers and Commanders will kick things off at approximately 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers vet Miles Sanders ranked best RB who might get dealt at NFL trade deadline
NFL trade deadline proposals send two Panthers to NFC East rivals
Jayden Daniels offers advice to Bryce Young on a ‘tough situation’
Panthers insider predicts when Jonathon Brooks will make debut