All Panthers

Panthers inactives: Jadeveon Clowney, three other linebackers ruled out vs. Commanders

A look at who is out for today's game between the Panthers and Commanders.

Schuyler Callihan

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

As expected, the Carolina Panthers will be without veteran outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury. Carolina will be pretty thin at the linebacker spot today with four in total set to miss.

Tight end Tommy Tremble was listed as questionable (back/concussion) but has been downgraded to out.

There is good news for the Panthers though as cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring) and wide receiver Dionte Johnson (hamstring/ankle) will be available.

Here is the full list of inactives for this evening's game in D.C.

Carolina Panthers inactives

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

LB Josey Jewell

LB Jon Rhattigan

LB Claudin Cherelus

RT Taylor Moton

TE Tommy Tremble

DE A'Shawn Robinson

Washington Commanders inactives

QB Jeff Driskel

S Tyler Owens

LB Dominique Hampton

OL Chris Paul

DE Dorance Armstrong

The Panthers and Commanders will kick things off at approximately 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers vet Miles Sanders ranked best RB who might get dealt at NFL trade deadline

NFL trade deadline proposals send two Panthers to NFC East rivals

Jayden Daniels offers advice to Bryce Young on a ‘tough situation’

Panthers insider predicts when Jonathon Brooks will make debut

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News