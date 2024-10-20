Panthers vet Miles Sanders ranked best RB who might get dealt at NFL trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers are not going to be trading their starting running back Chuba Hubbard ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline, at least according to a recent report by ESPN. However, Hubbard isn't the only Panthers running back who could be on the block.
With rookie Jonathon Brooks expected to be activated in the next couple of weeks, there soon won't be a whole lot of room leftover for every RB under him on the depth chart. That includes Miles Sanders, who is one of the team's most-popular potential trade targets. According to CBS Sports, Sanders is the best running back who might get dealt at the deadline.
CBS Sports on Miles Sanders
"Chuba Hubbard is the No. 1 back in Carolina, and Jonathon Brooks is getting close to making his NFL debut. If you're looking for a running back to trade for, Sanders may top the list of targets."
Khalil Herbert and Alexander Mattison were also among the running backs CBS listed.
Sanders might be better than both Herbert and Mattison. However, his contract might be an obstacle for any potential deal. Last year Sanders signed a four-year, $24.5 million deal that quickly was named one of the worst contracts in the NFL.
