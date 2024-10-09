Panthers injuries: Jadeveon Clowney sits, Dane Jackson and Ian Thomas inching closer to return
The Carolina Panthers altered their practice schedule this week with today not being a fully padded practice. The injury list continues to grow by the week and for a team that's already lost several key pieces on both sides of the ball, they have to be smart with how they handle other banged-up players throughout the practice week.
There is some good news, however, as head coach Dave Canales believes cornerback Dane Jackson and tight end Ian Thomas are nearing their return.
"Absolutely could be the week, especially with the availability of the roster. These guys are just chomping at the bit to get back out there. Both guys have really taken that long process of getting themselves back to the readiness to return to football. So now, this being their second week, this is a huge window for them these next couple of days to stack it to make sure they look right, they look confident, they're playing fast and there's no hesitation in their play. They're certainly headed in that direction."
Here is today's full injury report.
Did Not Participate
C Austin Corbett (biceps)
LB Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin)
OT Taylor Moton (elbow)
C Andrew Raym (concussion)
TE Tommy Tremble (concussion)
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder)
Limited
WR Diontae Johnson (ankle)
DL A'Shawn Robinson (ankle)
Full Participant
OT Ikem Ekwonu (eblow)
CB Dane Jackson (hamstring)
WR Xavier Legette (shoulder)
TE Ian Thomas (calf)
