Panthers release jersey schedule for 2024 NFL season
Finding out who, when, and where you play your 17 games is always a fun time of year for the players, coaches, fans, and really everyone involved. The schedule release in the spring gives you that first look of what type of road you're going to have to navigate when the season comes back around.
But there's another schedule release that the fans care deeply about, the jersey schedule. Wednesday afternoon, the Panthers revealed through a cool little one-minute video which color jersey they will be wearing for each of their 17 games.
Week 1: at New Orleans Saints - White
Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Chargers - White
Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders - White
Week 4: vs. Cincinnati Bengals - White
Week 5: at Chicago Bears - White
Week 6: vs Atlanta Falcons - Blue
Week 7: at Washington Commanders - White
Week 8: at Denver Broncos - White
Week 9: vs. New Orleans Saints - Black
Week 10: vs. New York Giants - Blue
Week 12: vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Black
Week 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Black
Week 14: at Philadelphia Eagles - White
Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys - White
Week 16: vs. Arizona Cardinals - Black
Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - White
Week 18: at Atlanta Falcons - White
Personally, I can't stand when the home team wears white. I'm old school. The home team should wear their primary team colored jersey while the away team wears white. That being said, I understand the reasoning behind it. The Panthers, who play in pretty hot weather in the first month or so of the season would rather wear the lighter color, forcing the visiting team to absorb more heat. Still, I'd like to see it go back to the traditional home-away look.
