Carolina Panthers release depth chart for NFL preseason game vs. Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales is still unsure if the starters will play in this week's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, but if they do, the order of appearance will resemble the recently released depth chart.
OFFENSE
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone, Jaden Shirden
WR: Diontae Johnson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Mike Strachan
WR: Adam Thielen, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore, Sam Pinckney
WR: Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker
TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Feleipe Franks
TE: Ian Thomas, Jordan Matthews, Jacob Hollister, Jesper Horsted
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Ricky Lee, Jeremiah Crawford
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala, Mason Brooks
C: Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym
RG: Robert Hunt, Brady Christensen, Jack Anderson, Ike Boettger
RT: Taylor Moton, Badara Traore, Tyler Smith
DEFENSE
DE: Derrick Brown, T.J. Smith, Jaden Crumedy
DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman, Ulumoo Ale, Jayden Peevy, Walter Palmore
DE: A’Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray, Junior Aho
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, K’Lavon Chaisson, Kenny Dyson, Cam Gill
LB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus, Chandler Wooten, Michael Barrett
LB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Tae Davis
OLB: DJ Johnson, Eku Leota, Luiji Vilain, Derrick McLendon
CB: Jaycee Horn, D’Shawn Jamison, Chris Wilcox
CB: Dane Jackson, Dicaprio Bootle, Willie Drew, Quandre Mosely
S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, Demani Richardson
S: Jordan Fukller, Alex Cook, Rudy Ford, Sam Franklin Jr.
NCB: Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, Jammie Robinson
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR: Raheem Blackshear, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore
PR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
LS: JJ Jansen
K: Eddy Piñeiro
P: Johnny Hekker
