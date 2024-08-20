All Panthers

Carolina Panthers release depth chart for NFL preseason game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Carolina Panthers have put out their initial depth chart for this week.

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales is still unsure if the starters will play in this week's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, but if they do, the order of appearance will resemble the recently released depth chart.

OFFENSE

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone, Jaden Shirden

WR: Diontae Johnson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Mike Strachan

WR: Adam Thielen, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore, Sam Pinckney

WR: Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker

TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Feleipe Franks

TE: Ian Thomas, Jordan Matthews, Jacob Hollister, Jesper Horsted

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Ricky Lee, Jeremiah Crawford

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala, Mason Brooks

C: Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym

RG: Robert Hunt, Brady Christensen, Jack Anderson, Ike Boettger

RT: Taylor Moton, Badara Traore, Tyler Smith

DEFENSE

DE: Derrick Brown, T.J. Smith, Jaden Crumedy

DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman, Ulumoo Ale, Jayden Peevy, Walter Palmore

DE: A’Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray, Junior Aho

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, K’Lavon Chaisson, Kenny Dyson, Cam Gill

LB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus, Chandler Wooten, Michael Barrett

LB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Tae Davis

OLB: DJ Johnson, Eku Leota, Luiji Vilain, Derrick McLendon

CB: Jaycee Horn, D’Shawn Jamison, Chris Wilcox

CB: Dane Jackson, Dicaprio Bootle, Willie Drew, Quandre Mosely

S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, Demani Richardson

S: Jordan Fukller, Alex Cook, Rudy Ford, Sam Franklin Jr.

NCB: Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, Jammie Robinson

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR: Raheem Blackshear, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore

PR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

LS: JJ Jansen

K: Eddy Piñeiro

P: Johnny Hekker

