ESPN projections for Panthers stars Derrick Brown, Shaq Thompson in 2024
In 19 days the Carolina Panthers will take the field for their first regular season game of 2024. A preseason littered with optimism, curious coaching decisions, injuries, and everything in between is nearly in the rear view mirror. With that being said, it's never too late to project what is to come for the Panthers in 2024.
Plenty of ink has been spilled on the Panthers' perceived lack of talent on defense. Last season's top three sack producers have moved on (Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Frankie Luvu), along with the team's CB2, Donte Jackson. Carolina finished as a top five defense in yards allowed in 2023, and it will take both internal improvement and an infusion of incoming talent to replicate that finish. Mike Clay of ESPN published his annual statistical projections, and he outlines the path to success for the Panthers' defense.
It starts up front. Carolina is planning to replace Burns' massive statistical impact (eight sacks in 2023) by committee. The chair of that committee is Jadeveon Clowney. Clay projects Clowney to bring down the opposing quarterback 12.7 times in 2024, which would be a career high number for the veteran. Clowney, a three time Pro Bowler, has never accumulated greater than 9.5 sacks in a season.
Like many other prognosticators, Clay projects a large gap between Clowney and the Panthers' secondary and tertiary pass rushers. The only edge rushers on the Panthers' roster that Clay projects for at least two sacks are veteran free agent acquisitions D.J. Wonnum and K'Lavon Chaisson.
The Panthers' best defensive player in 2023 was Pro Bowler Derrick Brown. The ESPN pundit forsees another massive year from the defensive lineman. Clay projects Brown to amass 99 sacks, the second best number of his career behind last season's record setting campaign, and four sacks, a career high. Behind Brown, Shy Tuttle and A'Shawn Robinson are predicted to combine for 102 tackles on the line.
Behind the line resides a returning starter and a big-time free agent acquisiton. Shaq Thompson, a Panthers captain, is projected by Clay to set a career high (see a theme here?) with 132 tackles in 2024. His running mate, Josey Jewell, is projected for triple-digit tackles and a couple of sacks.
The deepest layer of the defense, the secondary, is projected by Clay to have a nice year. The safety duo of Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller are both projected for multiple interceptions, and Clay sees them battling to lead the third-level of the defense in tackles with 88 and 87 respectively. Star corner Jaycee Horn will finish the year with 73 tackles and just fewer than two interceptions according to the ESPN numbers man.
As a whole, Mike Clay is bullish on the Panthers defense, projecting multiple starters for career-best seasons. That checks out, as Clay believes the team will win 7.4 games on average, a signifcant improvement from 2023's train wreck of a season.
