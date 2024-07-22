Panthers Left Tackle Ikem Ekwonu is Due for a Breakout Year
There are a host of players to pick from to have a breakout season for the Carolina Panthers in 2024, especially when you're coming off a 2-15 season. Just about everyone is a candidate to take a huge step forward on this young roster. However, my pick to do so in our latest On SI Roundtable is left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.
The former top-10 pick has had his fair share of struggles throughout his first two years in the league, but there’s enough blame to go around. Once Matt Rhule was fired, the Panthers turned to a ground-and-pound, downhill running game which played to Ekwonu’s strengths. Last year, they went away from that going to a spread attack with Frank Reich and Ekwonu was shaky. To make matters worse, the Panthers had a revolving door at left guard in 2023. With Damien Lewis slated to play to his right and a run-first offensive approach under new head coach Dave Canales, Ekwonu should finally turn into that franchise left tackle.
First-year head coach Dave Canales has not expressed any sort of doubt or concern about Ekwonu's ability to be successful and instead, feels really confident that he'll do more than get the job done.
“It’s a great system for tackles. We run the ball. We play-action which engages as a run first - it gives them a little chance to get their hands on a guy and be physical. We runs boots. Our keeper game where the line is really just selling a run the opposite way. And then in our pass game, the basis of it is to get the ball out quickly. When we do have to hold it, we’ll try to help our tackles as much as possible when we can. It’s a really friendly offense for tackles. We know when it becomes a passing game, the advantage is for the rushers and that’s where at times we ask the tackles to hold up. I think Ickey has been doing a great job. What does he do best? He is a mauler and we’re going to run the ball and I think when guys are able to just be aggressive and play to their nature, it gives them a lot of confidence in everything else they do. I’m excited where he’s at.”
If Ekwonu irons out certain inconsistencies in his game and establishes himself at left tackle, it makes Dan Morgan's decision on the fifth-year option an easy one.
