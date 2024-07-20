Who Are the Three Secret Weapons in Carolina?
We can and will take all the live long day about Bryce Young, Diontae Johnson, Jaycee Horn, Derrick Brown and so on. But there are a few under-the-radar player on the Carolina Panthers' roster that could end up having a bigger impact on Sunday's than we're all expecting.
1. RB Raheem Blackshear
Blackshear is not going to rank high on the Panthers' depth chart at running back. As a matter of fact, he's probably going to be the fifth option listed behind Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, and Rashaad Penny. However, Blackshear does bring value on special teams as a returner, averaging 26.9 yards per return which was the second-highest average in the NFL with those who had a minimum of 15 returns.
2. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Smith-Marsette is widely viewed as a gadget receiver - someone the Panthers will use on jet sweeps, reverses, screens, etc. His route tree is more diverse than we're all led to believe. He posted a 700-yard, 11 touchdown season in his junior year at Iowa, a school that predominantly runs the football. He won't steal targets away from Thielen, Johnson, or Legette, but he could vie for the fourth or fifth spot in the wide receiver rotation. Terrific speed and great run after the catch ability.
3. LB Trevin Wallace
Defense? Oh yeah, we're including a defensive player. Trevin Wallace was a sneaky good pick in the draft by the Panthers in the third round. Assuming he develops into the player I believe he'll become, Carolina has their post-Shaq Thompson leader right here in the linebacking unit. In his final season at Kentucky, Wallace tallied 80 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and a pick. Obviously, he won't be starting as a rookie, but he'll be on the field a bunch.
