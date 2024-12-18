Panthers insider points to team's top offseason personnel priority in 2025
The Carolina Panthers have three games left to play and a whole lot of work to do. That's the order of business for the rest of 2024 and going into the 2025 NFL offseason. Throughout this season the team's roster needs have become pretty clear, even if there's no real consensus about the top priority, everybody knows where they need help.
One position that the Panthers won't be needing to make a change is quarterback, where Bryce Young has flashed oodles of promise since returning to the lineup in Week 8, even if his most recent start was a dud.
Team owner David Tepper hasn't exactly been patient with his last few starting quarterbacks, but it seems he's been convinced to give Young another chance to start the 2025 season. According to David Newton at ESPN, Carolina won't be looking for a QB. Instead, they'll target edge.
ESPN on Panthers' offseason priorities
"They won't be looking for a quarterback. Despite Sunday's career-high four-turnover game, quarterback Bryce Young has played well enough to give him a shot at the starting job next season, which he took back from Andy Dalton in Week 8 after Dalton injured his thumb in car wreck. The Panthers will actively look for an edge rusher in the offseason through free agency and the draft."
You can make a case for wide receiver being the team's number one need, but pass rushing help is a close second at worst. Heading into Week 16, the Panthers have only totaled 26 sacks this season, tied for the third-fewest in the league.
As for their current edge rotation, Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum have come on strong of late, but Clowney is 31 years old and neither one of them will be under contract after 2025. That makes this an obvious position of need. The best free agent options at this position include Haason Reddick, Matt Judon and Khalil Mack. In the draft, the top prospects are Penn State's Abdul Carter, Georgia's Mykel Williams and James Pearce Jr. from Tennessee.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
David Tepper makes decision on Dan Moran, Dave Canales for 2025
What Jaycee Horn said about not getting to shadow CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Legette injury: Panthers get bad news on rookie wide receiver
Carolina Panthers urged to already look at major early offseason move