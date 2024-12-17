All Panthers

The Panthers need to address LB with this $16.4 million star free agent

Dan Morgan needs to get Dre Greenlaw to Charlotte.

Zach Roberts

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) watches a pass interned for him get tipped into the hands of San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) as linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) defends during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Carolina Panthers haven't had truly dependable linebacker play in a long time. Shaq Thompson has played well, but his last few seasons have been ravaged by injuries. Josey Jewell was a fine addition last offseason, and Trevin Wallace has been decent for a rookie, but they need a dominant force in the middle.

The Panthers were at their best with Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis manning the middle of the field. To recapture that, there's one free agent out there who would make a fantastic addition to the defense.

Dre Greenlaw would be an excellent Panther

Dre Greenlaw is an upcoming free agent. He just made his season debut after tearing his Achilles in the Super Bowl, and he recorded eight tackles. It's hard to imagine the San Francisco 49ers letting him go, but the Panthers need to try and land him.

He has been a dominant force in the middle of that 49ers defense for years. It's evident how impactful he is by how much of a step back the 9ers have taken on defense without him this year. The risk with someone like Greenlaw involves two things.

One, it could be San Francisco's system, one that Carolina doesn't run, that has helped him dominate. Two, he is coming off a major injury. The next three games will be important to see how he holds up and if he's a risk entering free agency.

If he's not and he's healthy enough to get back to his 2023 and earlier form, then it's a no-brainer. Unfortunately, other teams will also realize this, and the Panthers don't necessarily look like a desirable FA spot just yet.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

