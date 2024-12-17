2025 NFL draft: Dave Canales shares his take on Heisman winner Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter just won the Heisman trophy after a historic season. He was the first truly two-way player, playing a ton of snaps on offense and defense. He says he'd like to play both in the NFL, making him an intriguing wide receiver/cornerback prospect.
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked about Hunter, someone who will be drafted in the range that the Panthers are picking in all likelihood. Here's what the first-year coach said about the Colorado star.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales talks about Travis Hunter
Dave Canales compared Travis Hunter to Deion Sanders, saying they both had their own unique ways of playing football. "I think [Hunter playing offense and defense] would be a good challenge, a good problem to talk through for any team to get a player of that caliber."
With every passing week, it looks less and less likely that the Panthers will be selecting Hunter. The two-way player fills two potential needs on defense, but they're not likely going to get the chance to add him.
The Panthers, even after a loss, moved up to fifth in the NFL Draft order. The teams ahead of them have worse records and/or tiebreakers over Carolina. That means that they won't pick ahead of them unless they finish with a worse record.
There will probably be two quarterbacks taken in the first four picks, but both the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars don't need one and also pick ahead of Carolina. It is improbable that Hunter survives those two and falls to Carolina at five. Stranger things have happened, but Hunter may not even fall past third overall in the draft.
