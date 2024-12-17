Micah Parsons admits Bryce Young's spin move angered him in Panthers-Cowboys
Bryce Young was milliseconds from an exceptional highlight-reel play at the expense of Micah Parsons. The Carolina Panthers QB spun away from Parsons in the open field, leaving the Dallas Cowboys star in the dust.
Once he got out into the open field, a diving Young had the ball knocked out of his hands. It ended a 13-play opening drive that had reached the red zone. Things spiraled from there, but Parsons admitted on his podcast that the move Young pulled agitated him.
Bryce Young's highlight spin move upset Micah Parsons
Bryce Young's spin move sent Micah Parsons into a fury. On his podcast, Parsons said, "I got saved from being on every outlet in America. If you thought that first sack was pretty angry, it's because I was mad at Bryce." He added that Young approached him after the game and admitted he only attempted the spin move because it was Parsons chasing him down.
"That first one was definitely like I was really mad. Marist [Liufau] helped me because he made him fumble after the fact. He had a crazy highlight on me up until that point," Parsons went on. "Bryce really bopped me, I was really mad... I gotta get after this dude. He really just did that to me."
Parsons said he took it personally, and he did. He had two sacks and a handful of other pressures on Young after the highlight. He made light work of both Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, lining up on either side of the line to wreak havoc. It resulted in the worst offensive line performance of the year, as they allowed six sacks and had 10 QB hits.
