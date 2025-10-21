Panthers need to target Browns' Pro Bowl playmaker at NFL trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers are in the rare position of being able to make an addition at the trade deadline. While the future outlook may be bleak with Bryce Young suffering a high ankle sprain, the Panthers are 4-3 and one game out of first place in the NFC South.
The one position on offense that could be upgraded, especially with how WR Xavier Legette performed on Sunday, is tight end. Ja'Tavion Sanders has shown flashes, and Mitchell Evans looks solid, but none of them are this likely available Pro Bowl tight end the Cleveland Browns might move on from.
Panthers should call Browns on David Njoku
The Browns have already traded their starting quarterback, so it's highly likely that nothing is off limits. With the rise of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., David Njoku's days are numbered. Plenty of teams will be interested. The Panthers should be one of them.
"The Browns won their second game of the season and did it without injured TE David Njoku. Cleveland may get used to playing without him as teams will have interest in Njoku, a first-round pick in 2017," CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones reported. "The 29-year-old Njoku, a 2023 Pro Bowler, is in the final year of a contract and would cost a team less than $1 million on the cap to deal for him. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has led the team in receiving yards the past two games."
The Panthers have tried to throw assets at the tight end spot to lock it down since Greg Olsen, but none have really worked all that well. The latest efforts include 2024 fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders and 2025 fifth-rounder Mitchell Evans, but none of them look like a Pro Bowler, which Njoku is.
Plus, if the Panthers really want to make the most of Young's time on the mend, they need to make a move for a tight end now, so that Andy Dalton has enough weapons to make life easier and hopefully steal a win or two before Young returns and can hopefully spark the hot streak again.
