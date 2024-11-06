Panthers avoid major penalty with Jonathon Brooks, status still unclear for Munich Week 10
About an hour earlier than they have to, Dave Canales announced that star rookie running back Jonathon Brooks would be activated today. He and Jaden Crumedy will be eligible to play this Sunday in Munich when the Carolina Panthers take on the New York Giants.
Brooks has spent the entire season inactive, but his window was opened three weeks ago. The Panthers have high enough hopes for him that they spent a second-round pick on him when they knew he wouldn't play for a while. Now, he's that much closer to playing for them.
Jonathon Brooks to be activated, may not play
Dave Canales confirmed that both Jonathon Brooks and Jaden Crumedy, a defensive tackle, would be activated off of Injured Reserve. However, he did not say whether or not they'd play. Brooks is coming off a torn ACL, and the team wants to be cautious.
The window to return was opened, which forced the Panthers to make a decision by today. Had they been unable to activate him, he would have gone on IR without a designation to return. Even if he is active but doesn't play this week, it means he can play next week and the rest of the season. It just might cost one of the roster spots for the trip to Germany in the meantime.
