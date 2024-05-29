Panthers Plan to Hold Joint Practices with Jets
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that his team plans to hold joint practices with the Carolina Panthers this August when they make the trip down to Charlotte for the second preseason game. The date and time for the game has not been determined at this time, nor have the days for the joint practices.
“Robert Saleh and I were quality control coaches together with the Seahawks," said Panthers head coach Dave Canales. "We were together for Super Bowl 48 and then he left shortly after that, so we’ve had about a 13 or 14-year relationship. We were able to practice with them last year in Tampa and so we just kind of talked about doing that again.
"It’s a great advantage for us because we play so much five-man front type of defense and he’s more the traditional 4-3 defense. We need that work. They ask their defensive ends, their tackles to play aggressively up the line of scrimmage and that’s a lot different than the way we play our two-gap system where guys are kind of keeping their shoulders square and staying in gaps. We need the different part of that rush. It feels totally different to the offensive line, the running backs, and the way we do that. And then our relationship will allow us to make sure we can de-esculate any type of situations that might start to arise there.”
