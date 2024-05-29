Chris Simms Reveals What He Likes About Bryce Young, What Scares Him
Bryce Young enters a crucial year two in Carolina after an abysmal, drama-filled rookie campaign. Very few rookie quarterbacks would have succeeded in the situation that he was dealt, but now all of that is behind him. With a better supporting cast including an aligned coaching staff, we should be able to get a better, more accurate assessment on Young as an NFL quarterback.
Heading into the 2024 season, Young ranks 34th on Chris Simms' QB rankings. He places higher than Jameis Winston (Browns), Jacoby Brissett (Patriots), Joe Flacco (Colts), Kenny Pickett (Eagles), Gardner Minshew (Raiders), and Jarrett Stidham (Broncos) while ranking just behind Ryan Tannehill (Free Agent), Anthony Richardson (Colts), and Sam Darnold (Vikings).
"It was a rough year and there was a lot of things that worked against him, there's no doubt about it. The things I like about Bryce Young is he's a guy with great natural feel for the quarterback position and I mean that in all aspects. He sees the field pretty well, he moves in the pocket the appropriate way. He finds little lanes and things to step into. He's got very good anticipation. He's a pretty good short game thrower. He's got a lot of little quick slick releases that he can get the ball to in screens, slants, whatever else. Those are all the positives for Bryce Young.
"The big thing is there's just too many games and plays as you watch of him just being overwhelmed in the game and that scares me. And what I mean by overwhelmed in the game is just like physically overwhelmed because of the size at times and having to rush throws or decisions because ooh, I'm going to get hit. Or not being able to make throws or decisions because the pocket's collapsing. Those are the things that are an issue with Bryce Young. Wow releases, not a wow arm. That's what we said about him in the draft. I'm very into big play football, power throws. That's one thing that becomes apparent as I go through this exercise every year. As I work the way up the list I go, hmm, the good ones make a lot of wow plays and throws. The ones down in this area make the throws you're kind of supposed to make, but never make the wow throws or miss way too many of them. All those things I worry about with him."
