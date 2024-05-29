Tarik Cohen to Continue Pursuit of NFL Comeback in New York
Veteran NFL running back Tarik Cohen has signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Cohen was released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this month along with RB Spencer Brown, TE Chris Pierce, WR Jalen Camp, OL Ilm Manning, DT Raequan Williams, and CB AJ Parker.
Cohen last appeared in an NFL game back in 2020 with the Chicago Bears, spending more than two years recovering from tears to his ACL and MCL. He latched on with the Panthers' practice squad last September, hoping to make his return to the field with his home state team but unfortunately suffered a setback and landed on the practice squad injured reserve list in November.
With Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Israel Abanikanda already filling out the Jets' backfield, Coehn will likely have to make his mark on special teams which he is certainly capable of. During his All-Pro season in 2018, Cohen rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns on 99 carries while hauling in 71 receptions for 725 yards. He also returned 33 kicks for 411 yards with a long of 44 yards.
