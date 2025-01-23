One Panthers player's fate is now undecided with Jonathon Brooks out for 2025
The Carolina Panthers had the formula to move on from failed free agent Miles Sanders. The former Philadelphia Eagles back has been a bust in two seasons with the Panthers, and they began to make moves to get rid of him. The team extended Chuba Hubbard and drafted Jonathon Brooks.
That was going to be their two-man punch in the backfield, and it made releasing Sanders so much simpler. Unfortunately, even though it would save over $6 million against the cap, it's not as simple anymore. Brooks is set to miss all of 2025, which leaves the Panthers without a viable backup aside from Sanders.
The Panthers face a new Miles Sanders conundrum
The Carolina Panthers couldn't really move on from Miles Sanders until they got Jonathon Brooks. Then, a post-June 1 cut would've saved nearly $7 million and freed up all the backfield snaps for Brooks and Chuba Hubbard.
Now, Brooks is out of the picture for the penultimate year of Sanders' Panthers deal. With the timing of the cut needing to take place after June begins, the draft and most of free agency are already gone. That means the Panthers ultimately have to decide what to do now.
They can cut Sanders and save that $6.7 million, but they'd probably have to use some of it to sign a backup running back. Raheem Blackshear and Mike Boone are not viable behind Hubbard. They could draft someone late in the draft, but with so many other holes, that would be a mistake after spending a second-rounder on Brooks.
If they do decide to wait and cut Sanders, they'll need to sign someone first. Aaron Jones, Javonte Williams, JK Dobbins, and Najee Harris will cost more than the cut would save. Nick Chubb is an interesting option, but he's coming off multiple debilitating injuries. The Panthers should pass.
Alexander Mattison, AJ Dillon, or Cam Akers make sense as a cheap, one-year backup deal, but they'd essentially be sealing Sanders' fate early. The simplest decision is to keep Sanders, who said after his epic finale to the season that he wants to be on the field in the future, but that wouldn't be the most financially savvy move.
All of this is to virtually say that Brooks' recovery timeline really messes things up for the Panthers. If he were able to play at all in 2025, this would all be a whole lot easier.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Ron Rivera predicted to take on high-profile NFL head coaching job
Carolina Panthers could steal star cornerback away from hated rival
Panthers named among best fits for top 2025 free agent quarterback
2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers predicted to pick ball-hawking safety