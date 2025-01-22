Panthers pass on defensive standouts for 'speedy big-play threat' WR in latest mock draft
The Carolina Panthers need a ton of help to fix a historically bad defense from 2024. They need an edge rusher, linebacker, safety, and interior defensive lineman at the very least. There are good players at those positions in the NFL Draft, but the latest mock draft has them passing on a couple of them.
Some players like Abdul Carter and Mason Graham are not likely to fall to them at eighth overall, but some standout defensive players still sit on the board in Sporting News' latest mock draft. Instead, the Panthers go all-in on providing Bryce Young with ample weapons.
Panthers target WR over defense in latest NFL mock
Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, and Travis Hunter were off the board by the time Carolina came up in this mock draft. Will Johnson and Jalon Walker, two projected top 10 picks that the Panthers have been linked to, were not. Still, the Panthers landed Texas wideout Isaiah Bond with their pick this time.
SN's Vinnie Iyer writes, "The Panthers can do well for themselves by going with the best defensive player available after some historic issues stopping the run, containing the pass, and giving up points. But they also need to keep pushing Bryce Young forward with a speedy big-play threat, and it helps that he has a good previous rapport with Bond from Alabama."
It's true that wide receiver remains a position of some need. The trio of Adam Thielen (who has one year left on his contract and could retire), Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker is far from world-beating. However, it's a position group that falls under a few others in terms of urgency this offseason. Edge rusher, IDL, safety, linebacker, center, and possibly even tight end are of greater need.
To Iyer's credit, Bond would be a very strong addition to the lineup. As he mentioned, he knows Bryce Young from their time together in college, so there would be some familiarity and rapport. With Legette and Young struggling to find chemistry, getting someone the QB knows already is not a bad idea.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Ron Rivera predicted to take on high-profile NFL head coaching job
Carolina Panthers could steal star cornerback away from hated rival
Panthers named among best fits for top 2025 free agent quarterback
2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers predicted to pick ball-hawking safety