NFL execs name the Panthers' most impactful outgoing free agent
The Carolina Panthers don't have any huge free agents leaving this year. Most of the best players, like Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Chuba Hubbard, Robert Hunt, or Josey Jewell, are not free agents until at least next season. Still, there are a couple of important pieces to the puzzle that may find themselves on different teams next year.
The backup quarterback, a couple of offensive linemen, most of the special teams field goal unit, and virtually every safety is a free agent. It gives the Panthers and GM Dan Morgan a difficult path to building out a roster next year, especially with less than $25 million in cap space to work with. According to NFL executives, these two outgoing FAs are the most impactful.
Execs name Sam Franklin, Xavier Woods the biggest exiting FAs for the Panthers
Three personnel executives from the NFL ranked the outgoing free agents. For the Carolina Panthers, two players are tied as the most important, and they're both safeties. Sam Franklin and Xavier Woods could make or break the offseason.
Joe Person of the Athletic said, "Woods has been a mainstay on the back end of the Panthers’ defense since signing a three-year, $15.75 million contract in 2022. Despite starting 46 games over the past three seasons, Woods could be part of a mass exodus as Dave Canales and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero look to remake the safety room. Woods is the most accomplished of the five free-agent safeties (Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Sam Franklin, and Lonnie Johnson are the others). The 29-year-old finished among the top four safeties in 2024 when he played every defensive snap and led Carolina in total tackles (119), solo tackles (72), and interceptions (three)."
Franklin, a special team player primarily, broke his foot and was out for several games. However, as Person said, Franklin quickly "resumed his place as a gunner and trusted special teams player. Franklin finished third on the team with eight special teams tackles despite missing seven games. He also was among the league leaders in a more dubious category. The emotional Franklin’s three unnecessary roughness penalties were tied for second in a group that also included Woods. One of the personnel executives called Franklin 'a top-5 gunner' across the league."
For different reasons, these two players are important. Franklin is one of the best special teamers the Panthers have. Woods, for all his faults and struggles this year, was undoubtedly one of the better defenders on the roster. That says something about the overall team, which is why Franklin is probably much more likely to get a new contract.
