NFL analyst has one fair but harsh criticism of Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan

On New Year’s Eve, NFL writer Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report penned a piece in which he pointed out every team’s strongest “building block” from their rookie class of 2025.

When it came to the much-improved Carolina Panthers, which made eight selections in April’s draft, the obvious choice was wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. However, Gagnon did offer a bit of criticism when it came to the former University of Arizona standout.

“The No. 8 overall pick enters the final week of the season the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He’s one of just 11 players with 900-plus receiving yards and seven-plus touchdown catches through Week 17. He still disappears more often than he should, but the ingredients are there.”

Case in point would be last week’s performance in the 27-10 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. McMillan was targeted four times, and caught just one pass for five yards. Of course, the Seahawks’ defense did a number on Canales’s offense last Sunday. Carolina’s longest play from scrimmage was 11 yards, and the Panthers’ attack was limited to a season-low 139 total yards in the 17-point loss.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

McMillan’s catch percentage could certainly be higher. He’s totaled 66 grabs off 116 targets (56.9 percent) this season. Last week’s showing was a week removed from a game in which quarterback Bryce Young targeted him 10 times (tying a season high. He pulled down six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the club’s 23-20 home victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Still, the rookie wideout has certainly found his way to the end zone more frequently down the stretch, which certainly wasn’t the case early in 2025. In his first 10 games, McMillan totaled just two touchdowns—both of those coming in the Week 6 victory over Dallas. In his last six outings, the 6’5”, 212-pound target has hauled in 20 passes for 311 yards and five TDs.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

All potential Panthers playoff matchups in 2025

Why Panthers will and won’t win NFC South title

Two Panthers players have major contract incentives this week