NFL analyst ranks Panthers QB Bryce Young behind some shocking names
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young was consistently considered one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. His rookie season was mediocre at best, and the first seven weeks of the 2024 season consisted of two dismal performances and a benching. He unfortunately earned that moniker.
However, after the benching, Young was a totally different player. Weeks 8-18, he was one of the best quarterbacks in football. All of that should have helped reverse the stigma that had surrounded him. So, heading into 2025, where does he rank? According to MSN's Dr. Roto staff, he is still one of the worst QBs in the NFL.
All the work did very little to change his overall outlook, as they ranked him 23rd in the league. He went from being low 20s to high 20s, which is not much of a change. It gets worse when you look at some of the names ahead of Young.
Michael Penix Jr. is just ahead of Young. If we can't rank the Panthers QB higher because he has a smaller sample size of good games, then Penix should be nowhere near this high with just three career starts.
JJ McCarthy, who has zero career starts, is ahead of both of them. There's no logic that justifies that order of those three right now. Ahead of them (with Trevor Lawrence in between) is another shocker: Justin Fields. Fields has done virtually nothing over his entire NFL career and he now lands in QB purgatory with the New York Jets, so this is an unbelievably shocking placement.
Drake Maye and Caleb Williams both ranked ahead after decent rookie seasons, but they don't have nearly as bad tape as what Young put on film during the first portion of his career, so those two aren't as egregious.
