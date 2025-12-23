Bryce Young's post-benching stats prove Panthers right in patient strategy

The Carolina Panthers benched Bryce Young early in 2024. By now, anyone who has watched even a single game of Young's can see he is not the same player.

But how good is he? That is sort of up for debate, even within the Panthers' fandom. Some believe he can be and is the guy, while others cannot wait for him to go elsewhere. But since he's returned to the lineup, the numbers don't lie.

Post-benching Bryce Young is a different animal

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bryce Young's return from the bench was heavily documented in 2024, but in 2025, it looks like it has really paid off. The patience the Panthers showed with him has him morphing into a star.

Bryce Young since he was benched in 2024:



• 5208 total yards

• 42 touchdowns

• 15 interceptions

• 91.3 passer rtg

• 10 game winning drives

• broke the franchise single game passing yards record#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/iZvp9QzA1C — 🎄 (@ThomasWrrld) December 22, 2025

The numbers are impressive. He's started 24 games since then, and he's recorded over 5,000 yards. He has 42 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions, with a passer rating over 90. He also has 10 game-winning drives, which is highly impressive in such a short amount of time.

Over a full season, this version of Young would have:

3,689 total yards

30 total touchdowns

11 interceptions

Those numbers aren't gaudy, but they're good. And based on what Young was doing before the benching, the Panthers will take that every day of the week and twice on Sunday.

Young also seems to continue getting better, so he may continue evolving past those numbers and get into the more traditionally successful statistical areas.

The Panthers have adopted a ground and pound identity with Dave Canales and Young, so the QB isn't asked to do as much as some other quarterbacks around the league. What matters is what Young does when he's asked to perform.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) prays before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

And since September of 2024, when it looked like his career was over, he's done well. The film showcases a player who can make tons of throws, some that his peers cannot. The stats show a solid performer.

The current record of the Panthers shows an ascending player and team, and that would not be the case if Young hadn't reset himself on the bench and come back a much stronger player.

