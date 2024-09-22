Panthers rule out six players, including one key starter, against Raiders
The Carolina Panthers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders without one of their key defensive linemen. The Panthers, 0-2, have struggled to contain opposing rushing attacks early in the season, and the absence of Shy Tuttle will make a difficult task that much more difficult.
Andy Dalton’s second start as a Panther (his first of 2024) will come with a full compliment of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Carolina has stayed remarkably healthy on offense through two weeks, and it’ll be all hands on deck to rectify the poor outputs from weeks one and two.
Check out both teams’s full list of inactive players for Sunday’s matchup in Las Vegas.
Carolina Panthers
Defensive Tackle Shy Tuttle
Cornerback Shemar Bartholomew
Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields
Center Andrew Raym
Tight end Messiah Swinson
Offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston
Las Vegas Raiders
Linebacker Divine Deablo
Wide Receiver Ramel Keyton
Running Back Dylan Laube
Wide Receiver Tyreik McAllister
Offensive Guard Jordan Meredith
Cornerback Decamerion Richardson
The Raiders are currently five and a half point favories in today's matchup. The over/under is set at 39.5 points, proving the oddsmakers lack of faith in Andy Dalton's ability to fix the Panthers' offensive struggles. The game will kick off on CBS at 4:05 EST.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Reviewing all the latest NFL reports on Panthers and Bryce Young
Nick Saban gives Pat McAfee his take on Bryce Young benching
Hall of Famer Steve Young believes Bryce Young can bounce back
Dave Canales says Andy Dalton gives Panthers best chance to win