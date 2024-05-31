Panthers Ranked Dead Last in ESPN FPI Ratings
To no one's surprise, the Carolina Panthers check in at No. 32, a.k.a. dead last, in ESPN's initial FPI (Football Power Index) ratings for the 2024 season at -6.7. All offseason, the Panthers have ranked at the very bottom or close to it in every version of a power ranking and when you're coming off a 2-15 season, it is to be expected.
But will the Panthers actually finish as the league's worst team? It's not unreasonable to think so, but with the infusion of talent on the offensive side of the ball it's hard to imagine Carolina repeats as the league's cellar dweller.
Bryce Young stood no chance behind last year's offensive line and to make matters worse, he had a batch of receivers that struggled to get separation and make routine plays on the ball. This offseason, Dan Morgan did everything in his power to help out his young quarterback which included spending north of $150 million on interior protection (Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis).
Defensively, there are some major question marks. Can they replace the production of Brian Burns? Do they have enough at cornerback? Will they be better against the run? As long as Ejiro Evero is coordinating the defense, Panthers' fans should feel confident that he'll push all the right buttons and have a respectable unit year after year, regardless of personnel.
Arguably the biggest piece of this equation is the schedule. Carolina's strength of schedule ranks 29th in the league, meaning there are plenty of opportunities to pile up wins even for a team that has a first-year head coach and uncertainty at quarterback. Assuming Bryce Young takes steps toward looking like a franchise quarterback, the Panthers should be able to take advantage of a weak slate and surpass the lowly expectations by those around the league.
