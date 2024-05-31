Thinking Ahead: Will the Panthers Pick Up Ikem Ekwonu's Fifth-Year Option?
It's not a decision that will be made this offseason, but picking up the fifth-year option for left tackle Ikem Ekownu will be a much easier thing for Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan to do if he can rebound from a very disappointing 2023 campaign in a big way.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently predicted the fifth-year option outcome for all 32 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft and as of now, he believes the Panthers will decline to pick up the option on Ekwonu.
"A top-10 pick, Ekwonu was ideally going to hold down the blindside for Bryce Young as the two brought success to Carolina for the next decade. Unfortunately, it isn’t working out that way. Ekwonu has struggled through his first two seasons, yielding 11 sacks while being flagged a dozen times. That said, Ekwonu could salvage his Panthers career with a rebound performance."
What Ekownu has put on tape thus far has been far from ideal, but he also hasn't been placed in an environment where he can be successful. He didn't truly settle in during his rookie year until Matt Rhule was fired and they went to a more run heavy approach and last year was a mess for a variety of reasons. The offensive staff failed to be on the same page, the offensive scheme was one that didn't really fit Ekwonu, and for the cherry on top the Panthers started five different players at left guard which never allowed Ickey to gain chemistry and feel comfortable with the guy to his right.
As long as he doesn't have a disastrous 2024 season, I'd expect the Panthers to pick up his fifth-year option, giving him ample time in this scheme to prove he's the guy to protect Young's blindside.
