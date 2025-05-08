Panthers confirm worst-case scenario for 2024 draft pick
Though it should come as no surprise to anyone, Jonathon Brooks has officially been ruled out for the entire season. A second torn ACL in the same knee, suffered just a couple of weeks after recovering from that very same injury, cost Brooks the rest of the 2024 Carolina Panthers season and will cost him all of 2025.
The Panthers traded up to get Brooks in the second round in 2024, knowing he wouldn't be able to play for a while. They were exceptionally cautious, and when he did play, he looked good. That just didn't last long, as a non-contact injury early on in the Philadelphia Eagles game took him out. Today, they officially put him on the PUP list.
This isn't surprising, as anything less than a full season off was going to be a long shot. The bigger question now is what his future holds beyond that. The Panthers knew they needed to find a backup for Chuba Hubbard, so they cut Miles Sanders and signed Rico Dowdle.
The fourth-round selection of Trevor Etienne is more than a one-year placeholder for Brooks' spot like Dowdle is. In 2026, when Brooks is back healthy, the Panthers will have Hubbard, Brooks, and Etienne clamoring for carries. It begs the question of whether or not the Panthers believe Brooks will ever come back the same.
They spent a lot on him, but if his knee is toast, which two torn ACLs in such a short time span could theoretically cause, then he's likely not going to have a good NFL career. The Panthers, either because they believe that's the case or out of an abundance of caution, have already selected their contingency, which makes this situation all the more fascinating.
