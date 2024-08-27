Panthers releasing one of their running backs, but they're not done with him yet
The Carolina Panthers are in the middle of making some tough decisions as they trim down their roster from 90 to 53. Several of the players they cut/waive today will be back with the organization in the very near future.
That's the plan for running back Mike Boone who is being released, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Per the report, Boone is expected to sign back with the Panthers once the initial 53-man roster is pieced together.
The 29-year-old will serve as a good depth option for the Panthers behind Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders as they await the return of rookie running back Jonathon Brooks. Early Tuesday morning, it was reported that the Panthers will leave Brooks on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) to begin the year, meaning he will miss the first four games.
Boone has logged 104 career carries for 539 yards and four touchdowns. He previously spent time with the Minnesota Vikings (2018-20), Denver Broncos (2021-22), and Houston Texans (2023). In three preseason games with the Panthers, Boone totaled 18 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 23 yards.
