The 2012 NFL draft class was absolutely loaded with linebacker talent. The Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots all managed to draft remarkable competitors at this spot and two of them are still going strong 12 years later. That would be Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David, who are putting up one hell of a fight against undefeated Father Time.
The best of them was of course Panthers legend Luke Kuechly, who was so special it was almost spooky. Kuechly's ability to diagnose plays and snuff them out in the bud almost seemed unnatural at times. Sadly, Kuechly had to hang it up in 2020 due to repeated concussions, but those who know ball still recognize him as the best linebacker of his generation.
Watch New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis talk to Kay Adams about that special 2012 class, including a GOAT label for Kuechly, who Davis says was ahead of his time.
Kuechly is now working as an analyst for Panthers broadcasts, and he recently announced he'll also be doing college football analysis for CBS.
As for Davis, he was a pretty decent linebacker early in his career with the New York Jets, but when he joined the Saints in 2018 he raised his game to another level. After not having previously even made a Pro Bowl in his career, Davis was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019. He's also made the NFC Pro Bowl team each of the last two seasons.
NFC South rival says Panthers great Luke Kuechly was ahead of his time
