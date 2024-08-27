Panthers putting rookie RB, 2 veteran EDGE rushers on PUP list to start 2024 season
The Carolina Panthers have begun the process of trimming their roster down from 90 players to 53 for the regular season. So far, three cuts have been reported. There's also going to be a lot of other roster-related news coming out today, and we have word of three significant moves this morning.
According to a report by Adam Shefter at ESPN, the Panthers will be placing former Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks on their Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) to start the regular season. That means he won't be available to join the lineup until after Week 4.
Brooks suffered a torn ACL in November against TCU, but he was still considered the number one running back prospect in the 2024 NFL draft class, according to most rankings.
In related news, edge rusher D.J. Wonnum is also starting the season on the PUP list, according to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.
Wonnum spent the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, totaling 23 sacks and 49 quarterback hits. He suffered a partially-torn quad late in the 2023 season with them that he's still recovering from.
Third-year edge rusher Amaré Barno will also begin the year on PUP, according to Jordan Schultz.
A sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Barno is recovering from a knee injury late last season. He has appeared in 24 games for Carolina so far, but has mostly seen action on special teams.
