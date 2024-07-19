Panthers Replace Ikem Ekwonu in 2025 Mock Draft
Bryce Young has a ton of pressure on him entering the 2024 season, but he's okay with that as long as that pressure is coming from the fans and not his blindside.
Ikem Ekwonu has not lived up to the expectations of a top-10 pick for the Panthers just yet and if he fails to take a step forward this fall, his long-term future with the organization could be in question.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently put together a way-too-early 2025 mock draft, projecting the Panthers to select Ekwonu's replacement, Will Campbell out of LSU.
"An offensive tackle may seem like a luxury pick by the Carolina Panthers after the organization chose Ikem Ekwonu with the sixth overall selection just two years ago. As of now, Ekwonu hasn't proved he's a capable starting left tackle. He can be a devastating run-blocker. But his pass-blocking skills are still a work-in-progress. If the latter doesn't improve, the Panthers must do something to make sure the diminutive Bryce Young doesn't consistently take a beating.
"LSU's Will Campbell has been a top-notch blindside protector since his true freshman season. The 6'6", 320-pound blocker can still improve his play-strength, but he doesn't turn 21 until January. In this scenario, Ekwonu can become a long-term solution at one of the guard spots, even after the Panthers spent lavishly on Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis just this offseason."
If Carolina does end up with a top five pick once again and Ekwonu's struggles are apparent, Dan Morgan will have no choice but to take what many is believed to be the best tackle in next year's class in Campbell. To me, Ekwonu has always projected better at guard in the NFL, but with Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt signing four and five year deals with the organization this spring, I don't see a scenario in which they move off one of those contracts to open a hole for Ekwonu.
