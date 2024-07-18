Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection: Pre-Training Camp Edition
Next Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers open up training camp, so it's time we make our pre-camp 53-man roster prediction.
1. Quarterback
Who makes it: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, (waiver claim)
On the bubble: N/A
Outside looking in: Jake Plummer
2. Running Back
Who makes it: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Rashaad Penny, Raheem Blackshear.
On the bubble: N/A.
Outside looking in: Jaden Shirden, Mike Boone.
3. Wide Receiver
Who makes it: Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore.
On the bubble: Terrace Marshall Jr., Jalen Coker.
Outside looking in: Mike Strachan, Sam Pinckney, Cam Sims.
4. Tight End
Who makes it: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Stephen Sullivan.
On the bubble: Jordan Matthews
Outside looking in: N/A
5. Offensive Line
Who makes it: Ikem Ekwonu, Damiens Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman, Brady Christensen, Cade Mays.
On the bubble: Chandler Zavala, Andrew Raym, Nash Jensen.
Outside looking in: Ricky Lee, Christian Duffie, Jeremiah Crawford, Badara Traore, J.D. DiRenzo
6. Defensive Line
Who makes it: Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, A'Shawn Robinson, Jaden Crumedy, Nick Thurman, Shy Tuttle.
On the bubble: N/A
Outside looking in: TJ Smith, Kenny Dyson, Derrick McLendon, Ulumoo Ale, Popo Aumavae.
7. Linebacker
Who makes it: Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, D.J. Wonnum, Jadeveon Clowney, Trevin Wallace, K'Lavon Chaisson, Chandler Wooten, DJ Johnson.
On the bubble: Claudin Cherelus, Eku Leota, Luiji Vilain, Michael Barrett, Amaré Barno, Tae Davis
Outside looking in: Cam Gill, Jackson Mitchell.
8. Cornerback
Who makes it: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, D'Shawn Jamison.
On the bubble: DiCaprio Bootle
Outside looking in: Lamar Jackson, Willie Drew.
9. Safety
Who makes it: Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Sam Franklin Jr., Jammie Robinson.
On the bubble: Alex Cook.
Outside looking in: Clayton Isbell, Demani Richardson.
10. Specialists
Who makes it: K Eddy Piñeiro, P Johnny Hekker, LS JJ Jansen
On the bubble: K Harrison Mevis
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
The Best Player the Panthers Will Face Each Week During the 2024 Season
Three Sleepers Who Can Make the Panthers Roster
Hard Knocks Reveals Dan Morgan Wanted More in the Burns Trade