Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection: Pre-Training Camp Edition

A position-by-position break down of the Carolina Panthers' roster.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Next Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers open up training camp, so it's time we make our pre-camp 53-man roster prediction.

1. Quarterback

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during pregame warm ups. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, (waiver claim)

On the bubble: N/A

Outside looking in: Jake Plummer

2. Running Back

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) during pregame warm ups. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Rashaad Penny, Raheem Blackshear.

On the bubble: N/A.

Outside looking in: Jaden Shirden, Mike Boone.

3. Wide Receiver

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes a catch during OTAs. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore.

On the bubble: Terrace Marshall Jr., Jalen Coker.

Outside looking in: Mike Strachan, Sam Pinckney, Cam Sims.

4. Tight End

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) before the game. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Stephen Sullivan.

On the bubble: Jordan Matthews

Outside looking in: N/A

5. Offensive Line

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) before the game. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Ikem Ekwonu, Damiens Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman, Brady Christensen, Cade Mays.

On the bubble: Chandler Zavala, Andrew Raym, Nash Jensen.

Outside looking in: Ricky Lee, Christian Duffie, Jeremiah Crawford, Badara Traore, J.D. DiRenzo

6. Defensive Line

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) before the game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, A'Shawn Robinson, Jaden Crumedy, Nick Thurman, Shy Tuttle.

On the bubble: N/A

Outside looking in: TJ Smith, Kenny Dyson, Derrick McLendon, Ulumoo Ale, Popo Aumavae.

7. Linebacker

Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) in the third quarter. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, D.J. Wonnum, Jadeveon Clowney, Trevin Wallace, K'Lavon Chaisson, Chandler Wooten, DJ Johnson.

On the bubble: Claudin Cherelus, Eku Leota, Luiji Vilain, Michael Barrett, Amaré Barno, Tae Davis

Outside looking in: Cam Gill, Jackson Mitchell.

8. Cornerback

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) on the field. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, D'Shawn Jamison.

On the bubble: DiCaprio Bootle

Outside looking in: Lamar Jackson, Willie Drew.

9. Safety

Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) intercepts the ball. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Sam Franklin Jr., Jammie Robinson.

On the bubble: Alex Cook.

Outside looking in: Clayton Isbell, Demani Richardson.

10. Specialists

Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker (10) looks on during warm ups. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: K Eddy Piñeiro, P Johnny Hekker, LS JJ Jansen

On the bubble: K Harrison Mevis

