Star Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan shares confident statement on Week 4 status
Tetairoa McMillan did not practice at all on Wednesday for the Carolina Panthers, which is absolutely the worst possible news that could've come out of that practice session. So far, the passing offense has largely been Bryce Young throwing to McMillan; he's the only pass-catcher who has 100 yards on the season.
Losing him would be detrimental because it would mean a banged-up and struggling Xavier Legette moves to WR1, and it would leave the whole WR room in dire straits. Fortunately, the rookie doesn't think fans have anything to worry about.
Tetairoa McMillan confident in playing status for Week 4
Tetairoa McMillan was asked about his status for Sunday's game in New England, and he was confident that he'd be on the field. It's not totally up to him, but he isn't concerned about not practicing.
"I feel good," the rookie said to reporters. "Whatever you want to call it, they was just being cautious. Yeah, I'm expecting to play [Sunday]." He laughed while confirming that he expects to play, indicating that it's a little funny to think he won't play. That bodes well for his eventual status.
McMillan has been an absolute gift to the Panthers offense. Adam Thielen is gone. Jalen Coker is on Injured Reserve. Jimmy Horn Jr. is too raw to play right now, apparently. Xavier Legette has been a total bust. It's basically been McMillan with a little bit of Hunter Renfrow.
The Panthers gameplanned nicely last week to adjust for the loss of center Austin Corbett and guard Robert Hunt, but losing those two and not having their best and most reliable weapon to throw to would be really difficult, even against another 1-2 team that's struggled this year.
Fortunately, it doesn't look like it'll come to that. McMillan played the whole game last week and didn't have to exit with injury like Ja'Tavion Sanders, who has a high ankle sprain and is definitely out, so there's a lot of reason for optimism. The rest of the week of practice will ultimately determine, but things are looking up for his ability to play.
