Patriots expert makes bold prediction, observations for Carolina Panthers game

The New England Patriots are hosting the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

Jeremy Brener

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are heading up to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots in a Week 4 matchup.

To learn more about the Panthers' upcoming opponent, we spoke with New England Patriots On SI contributor Jennifer Streeter.

The Patriots are 1-2 to start the season. What has the general vibe around the team been like for the first three weeks?

I think a lot of people overlook the fact that this is a completely new era, or vibe, for the New England Patriots. This is head coach Mike Vrabel's first regular season and we did recently see him get his first win as the Patriots head coach on the road against Miami. Vrabel is a really hands-on, involved coach which is great for the Pats — BUT the Patriots have also been dealing with a lot of avoidable mistakes in ball security as of late.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

What’s one thing people should know about the Patriots that cannot be found in a box score?

That's a good question, I think knowing that DC Terrell Williams is taking some time off for his health is something that can't be seen on the box score that fans — especially those who especially like watching the defensive side of the football — should know.

Who is a player that Panthers fans should know about going into the Week 4 matchup?

This is not going to be a popular answer, but offensive lineman Will Campbell (out of LSU) was really a star at camp and has received nothing but good remarks from the coaching staff. A lot of people are reported who could be the Patriots' next star, and I agree.

If the Patriots were to win the game, what would be the reason why?

That they learned from the avoidable mistakes they made last weekend and worked on ball security over and over in practices. It's also important to remember that the Patriots don't exactly have the best track record at home — so looking to turn things around in that regard could also play a factor.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Patriots 24, Panthers 21

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

