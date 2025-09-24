NFL writer has no idea what he's talking about with Bryce Young
Bryce Young continues to get zero respect from the NFL media. Despite his sophomore breakout, people still questioned if he was the guy for the Carolina Panthers. After a brilliant comeback attempt in Week 2 and a good outing in Week 3, he's still being tabbed as one of the worst QBs in the NFL.
QBs typically get credit for wins and blame for losses, for better or worse. But with Young, it seems to never matter what he does or how the team performs. He perpetually gets disrespected in QB rankings. This time, it's painfully obvious that one insider isn't really watching him play.
Bryce Young's ranking and justification makes no sense
In CBS Sports insider Cody Benjamin's weekly QB rankings list, Bryce Young was ranked 30th, which was not an accurate spot. This week, after a clean game with accurate throws and a huge win, he's only up to 28.
"No one had him pegged for a 30-0 win over the Falcons in Week 3, but his best work came as a scrambler, as he still hit just 51.4% of his throws. Can Carolina ever establish an aerial attack?" Benjamin wrote.
This makes it obvious that there's some disconnect with how Young is viewed by people. For one thing, Young completed more than 51.4% of his throws. He was 16/24 on Sunday, which is a 66.7% completion percentage.
He also has a 60.5% completion percentage on the season. The writer here may be referencing Week 1's outing, which was at 51.4% completion, but why we're talking about Week 1 in Week 3 is confusing.
Unfortunately, it gets so much worse. Young did not start out very well, but he's been on a heater since halftime against the Arizona Cardinals. He has four total touchdowns since then, his team has scored 49 points, and he's played really well without any turnovers.
So it is almost indefensible to rank some of these QBs ahead of Young. Jaxson Dart hasn't thrown an NFL pass yet, and he's somehow ahead of the Panthers QB. Cam Ward has really not been good whatsoever in his rookie season, and he's also ahead.
Bo Nix (fewer passing yards, same interception total, worse QBR) is not 13 spots ahead of Young. Michael Penix Jr. is not better than Young, and it's laughable how anyone can argue as much at this point. He's far outplayed him twice and is unbeaten against Penix, who happened to have maybe the single worst QB game in the NFL this year against Carolina.
Sometimes, it's clear that people don't watch Panthers games, which, to be totally fair, is not all that surprising. They've been awful since 2017, and there's not a whole lot going for them now, but Bryce Young is better than these lists make him out.